After 32 years, 6 chief ministers sign Kishau dam pact

The Kishau project will build a massive dam on the Tons River to irrigate approximately 97,000 hectares of land and generate around 1,476 million units of hydropower.

The central government is footing most of the bill (90%), with extra help for Uttarakhand.

Amit Shah called it a project with the potential to improve the Yamuna's environmental flow and praised it as real teamwork between states, while improving the Yamuna is important for the cleanliness of the Ganga.