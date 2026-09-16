After 32 years, 6 chief ministers sign Kishau dam pact
After 32 years of disagreements, the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi have finally signed a deal to kick-start the Kishau Multipurpose Project.
This long-awaited agreement, signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, means work can begin on a huge dam that will boost water supply, irrigation, and clean energy.
Kishau will irrigate about 97,000 hectares
The Kishau project will build a massive dam on the Tons River to irrigate approximately 97,000 hectares of land and generate around 1,476 million units of hydropower.
The central government is footing most of the bill (90%), with extra help for Uttarakhand.
Amit Shah called it a project with the potential to improve the Yamuna's environmental flow and praised it as real teamwork between states, while improving the Yamuna is important for the cleanliness of the Ganga.