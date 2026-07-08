After Ayodhya, Badrinath, donation row at Madhya Pradesh's Baglamukhi Temple
What's the story
An alleged embezzlement of donations at Madhya Pradesh's Maa Baglamukhi Temple has come to light amid ongoing investigations over similar allegations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple and Uttarakhand's Badrinath Temple. A three-member inquiry committee will probe the matter. In the Ayodhya case, eight people have been arrested, while in the Badrinath case, an employee of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has been suspended after a four-member team began its investigation into alleged irregularities in the management of donations at Badrinath Dham.
Investigation details
Committee directed to inspect temple premises, examine records
The three-member inquiry committee has been directed to inspect the Baglamukhi Temple premises, examine records, record statements from concerned parties, collect evidence, and submit a report to the District Collector within seven days. The investigation was ordered after complaints about an unregistered, non-governmental committee allegedly accepting cash and jewelry donations through private bank accounts. This unauthorized committee reportedly operated alongside a government management committee, which oversees the affairs of the famous temple in Nalkheda town, for years.
Call for action
Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar demands transparent probe
Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar has demanded a transparent probe and proper accounting of devotees' donations. Madhya Pradesh Minister Dharmendra Lodhi said the alleged irregularities were committed by people outside the temple management committee. "Our government will not spare anyone found guilty," he said, adding that strict action would be taken once the inquiry is complete.
Temple significance
Maa Baglamukhi Temple
The Maa Baglamukhi Temple is one of India's most important shrines dedicated to Goddess Baglamukhi. It attracts thousands of devotees every year, especially during Navratri and other religious occasions. The presiding deity is believed to have the power to paralyze enemies and helping devotees win court cases. Legend has it that Pandava King Yudhishthira established the temple on Lord Krishna's advice to ensure the Pandavas' victory over the Kauravas.