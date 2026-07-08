The committee will be headed by BS Solanki

After Ayodhya, Badrinath, donation row at Madhya Pradesh's Baglamukhi Temple

By Chanshimla Varah 05:13 pm Jul 08, 202605:13 pm

What's the story

An alleged embezzlement of donations at Madhya Pradesh's Maa Baglamukhi Temple has come to light amid ongoing investigations over similar allegations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple and Uttarakhand's Badrinath Temple. A three-member inquiry committee will probe the matter. In the Ayodhya case, eight people have been arrested, while in the Badrinath case, an employee of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has been suspended after a four-member team began its investigation into alleged irregularities in the management of donations at Badrinath Dham.