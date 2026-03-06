After Israel reopens airspace, IndiGo resumes international flights
IndiGo is back in the skies to the Middle East and a few other international spots, after pausing many flights last week because of the Israel-Iran conflict.
With Israeli airspace opening up again since March 5, 2026, the airline is easing back into select routes—safety first.
Flights have started up again to Athens, Muscat, Jeddah, and Madinah.
IndiGo plans 13 return trips (that's 26 flights), with some reports mentioning multiple Jeddah repatriation flights and a Muscat service.
More routes could be added soon as things settle down.
Check your flight status before heading to the airport
If you've got tickets or need to get home, double-check your flight status before heading out—schedules might still change last minute.
Keep an eye on IndiGo's website for updates so you're not left stranded mid-crisis.