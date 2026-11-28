Ahead of UP Assembly polls state transfers 30 police officers
Just ahead of the big Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the state government has switched up 30 top police officers.
Mohit Agarwal is stepping in as Prayagraj's new police commissioner, while Piyush Mordia moves up as ADG of establishment.
There is also a swap between Laxmi Singh and J Ravinder Goud across Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, so plenty of fresh faces in key spots.
Transfers bolster up police for elections
These transfers are all about boosting the police force for smooth and safe elections.
Big moves include Ramit Sharma heading to Lucknow, Praveen Kumar taking over Bareilly, SK Bhagat shifting from Agra to Lucknow, and Prashant Kumar now leading Agra.
New appointments like Kiran S in Varanasi, Ashish Tiwari in Saharanpur, and Gaurav Grover in Moradabad show the state is gearing up its team for a crucial time.