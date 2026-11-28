Just ahead of the big Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the state government has switched up 30 top police officers.

Mohit Agarwal is stepping in as Prayagraj's new police commissioner, while Piyush Mordia moves up as ADG of establishment.

There is also a swap between Laxmi Singh and J Ravinder Goud across Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, so plenty of fresh faces in key spots.