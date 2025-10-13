Ahead of winter, Indian Army strengthens anti-infiltration grid along LoC

The Indian Army has launched an extensive exercise to strengthen its anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir . The move comes as the region prepares for its first winter since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which led to renewed hostilities with Pakistan. According to the Indian Express, the exercise includes sealing key mountain passes, strengthening border fences, enhancing surveillance systems, and redeploying troops to sensitive areas.

Infiltration forecast Adjustments to operational plans Senior security officials have said that intelligence inputs indicate a rise in infiltration attempts by Pakistan-based terrorists before snowfall starts cutting off traditional routes. The report states that terrorists are likely to change their tactics this season, compelling the Army to adjust its operational plans. Unlike previous years when militants would establish a single hideout deep in remote terrain, they are now believed to be using multiple smaller shelters within a few kilometers of each other.

Communication strategy New tactics The report further states that terrorists are expected to restrict communication from hideouts, opting to use local mobile networks near populated areas. This would help them blend in with normal traffic and avoid interception. In past operations, militants were found using Ultra Set communication devices, such as radio systems paired with mobile phones without SIM cards, to send encrypted messages across the LoC before powering down the equipment for surveillance evasion.

Technological upgrade Upgrading technology To counter these evolving tactics, the Army plans to deploy additional technologies such as advanced thermal imagers, upgraded cameras, and small surveillance drones. Human intelligence gathering will also be given utmost importance, along with technical inputs. As part of its winter readiness plan, select units will be rotated from their permanent bases to new areas of responsibility.