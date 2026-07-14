Ahmedabad police catch Simaben Diwakar over drugs in chocolate wrappers
India
A 28-year-old woman, Simaben Diwakar, was caught by Ahmedabad police after they found over ₹3.9 lakh worth of drugs hidden inside chocolate wrappers.
The raid happened in Gomtipur's Vikram Mill ni Chali area, where police seized mephedrone (MD), ganja, and more than ₹1 lakh in cash.
Drugs disguised as food items
Police say the drugs were packed to look like everyday food items, an attempt to sneak them past authorities during transport and sale.
The bust followed a tip about Diwakar's activities.
Simaben's husband Suraj missing
Simaben's husband, Suraj, also known as Taklo Ramkishan Diwakar, is still missing and reportedly has over 35 criminal cases against him.
Police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and are now searching for him.