AI is turning point of human civilization: PM Modi

The event is huge—250,000 visitors are expected, with leaders from around 20 countries and over 50 international ministers attending. Major players are making moves: Google announced a $15 billion investment in AI infrastructure and new fiber-optic connections between the US, India, and beyond. Anthropic has opened an India office and its Claude models have been adopted by some Indian companies.

World Bank highlights 'small AI'

Google DeepMind is working with Indian institutions on science and education projects, while the Google Center for Climate Technology is collaborating with the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor on climate solutions.

The World Bank highlighted "small AI"—simple, affordable tools that can make a big difference where resources are limited.

All eyes are on how these investments could shape jobs, innovation, and daily life in India and beyond.