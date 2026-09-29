Ujjain unrest: Mosque demolition AI videos mobilized crowd, say cops
What's the story
The recent clashes in Ujjain were incited by artificial intelligence-generated videos that falsely depicted the Shahi Masjid being demolished, officials said on Monday night. These videos fueled rumors and helped mobilize a crowd that later clashed with police. Clashes broke out in the city on Monday when a crowd protesting the proposed removal of a portion of the mosque for a road-widening project hurled stones at cops. Cops resorted to using tear gas and mild force to disperse the crowd.
Project impact
Know about the mosque dispute
The police have registered eight FIRs against 20 individuals, including five content creators, who are accused of spreading these misleading videos and other inflammatory posts.
The mosque dispute is related to a road-widening project from Kanthal crossing to Gopal Mandir.
The project is part of preparations for the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh and will widen the road to 15 meters.
This would impact 272 structures, including the Shahi Masjid's prayer hall, minaret, and Mazhar Chouk Shahi of the mosque.
Community cooperation
Muslim community is cooperating with the project, says Fahim Sikandar
The state government has sanctioned around ₹9.8 crore for the work.
Fahim Sikandar, a member of the mosque-linked Numainda Committee, said the Muslim community is cooperating with the project.
Sikandar said the community had started removing part of the mosque, as machines weren't provided by the administration.
He also said discussions are ongoing over how much needs to be removed, with estimates between three and eight feet.
Legal approval
Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on September 9 dismissed petitions against demolition notices issued by Ujjain Municipal Corporation.
Justice Sandeep N Bhatt ruled that the action was taken as per statutory provisions after giving an opportunity to those administering the mosque
On Monday, the court disposed of two appeals regarding this matter after it was informed that a settlement had been reached with Ujjain Municipal Corporation.
Ongoing efforts
Tension eases in Ujjain, police on alert
According to a lawyer representing one of the Muslim parties, the administration first wanted removal of almost 9.5 feet, but a compromise was struck to remove approximately three feet.
The mosque committee plans to continue the removal process from Tuesday morning. This could take seven to eight days.
Police said Ujjain remains peaceful, with flag marches and increased surveillance to curb rumors and inflammatory content.