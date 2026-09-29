Ujjain unrest: Mosque demolition AI videos mobilized crowd, say cops

The police have registered eight FIRs against 20 individuals, including five content creators, who are accused of spreading these misleading videos and other inflammatory posts.

The mosque dispute is related to a road-widening project from Kanthal crossing to Gopal Mandir.

The project is part of preparations for the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh and will widen the road to 15 meters.

This would impact 272 structures, including the Shahi Masjid's prayer hall, minaret, and Mazhar Chouk Shahi of the mosque.