AIIMS begins passive euthanasia on student in vegetative state
What's the story
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has initiated the process of passive euthanasia for 32-year-old Harish Rana. The decision comes after the Supreme Court's approval on March 11, allowing withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment. Rana has been in a vegetative state since 2013 due to severe head injuries from a fall while studying at Panjab University.
Medical procedure
Euthanasia process begins at AIIMS
Rana is now being treated in the palliative care unit at the Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital in AIIMS. A team of palliative care specialists will monitor him under established medical and legal protocols for passive euthanasia. This process usually involves withholding or withdrawing life-support treatment when recovery is not possible. The focus shifts to comfort care, pain relief, and emotional support instead of prolonging life through medical interventions.
Process duration
Duration of process, evaluation by specialists
The duration of the passive euthanasia process can vary from days to weeks, depending on the patient's condition. Dr Sushma Bhatnagar, former AIIMS chief and professor of onco-anaesthesia and palliative medicine, explained to The Times of India that life-support measures may be gradually withdrawn to ensure comfort care without prolonging suffering. The decision to withdraw treatment is made after thorough evaluation by a team of specialist doctors and consultation with the patient's family.
Family farewell
Emotional farewell to son from family
Before Rana was moved to AIIMS, his family bid him an emotional farewell at their Ghaziabad home. A video showed family members gathering around him with a Brahma Kumaris sister speaking softly to him. Journalist Barkha Dutt shared the video on social media, highlighting the family's courage in making this difficult decision. The Supreme Court's decision to allow passive euthanasia has been deeply emotional for Rana's family, who have witnessed his condition for years.
Twitter Post
Journalist Barkha Dutt's video of Rana with family
The final moments for Harish Rana are almost here - the young man whose family petitioned for his right to die after he fell into a vegetative state for 13 years as as result of a fall- I can scarcely watch this without tearing up - what courage it would take his parents . God… pic.twitter.com/9sjRphnp1s— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) March 15, 2026