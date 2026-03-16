AIIMS begins passive euthanasia on student in vegetative state

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has initiated the process of passive euthanasia for 32-year-old Harish Rana. The decision comes after the Supreme Court 's approval on March 11, allowing withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment. Rana has been in a vegetative state since 2013 due to severe head injuries from a fall while studying at Panjab University .

Medical procedure Euthanasia process begins at AIIMS Rana is now being treated in the palliative care unit at the Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital in AIIMS. A team of palliative care specialists will monitor him under established medical and legal protocols for passive euthanasia. This process usually involves withholding or withdrawing life-support treatment when recovery is not possible. The focus shifts to comfort care, pain relief, and emotional support instead of prolonging life through medical interventions.

Process duration Duration of process, evaluation by specialists The duration of the passive euthanasia process can vary from days to weeks, depending on the patient's condition. Dr Sushma Bhatnagar, former AIIMS chief and professor of onco-anaesthesia and palliative medicine, explained to The Times of India that life-support measures may be gradually withdrawn to ensure comfort care without prolonging suffering. The decision to withdraw treatment is made after thorough evaluation by a team of specialist doctors and consultation with the patient's family.

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Family farewell Emotional farewell to son from family Before Rana was moved to AIIMS, his family bid him an emotional farewell at their Ghaziabad home. A video showed family members gathering around him with a Brahma Kumaris sister speaking softly to him. Journalist Barkha Dutt shared the video on social media, highlighting the family's courage in making this difficult decision. The Supreme Court's decision to allow passive euthanasia has been deeply emotional for Rana's family, who have witnessed his condition for years.

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