AIIMS Delhi completes 1st SPK transplant in nearly 2 decades
AIIMS Delhi just pulled off its first simultaneous pancreas-kidney (SPK) transplant in nearly two decades.
The surgery, done on April 14, 2026, gave a 30-year-old man from Haryana, who was struggling with severe diabetes complications and kidney failure, a new shot at life.
Insulin needs minimal, kidneys functioning
SPK transplants are a big deal for people with advanced diabetes, as they can free patients from constant insulin shots and dialysis.
After the operation, the patient's blood sugar is almost normal and his kidneys are working well, with barely any need for insulin now.
Only 3rd SPK transplant at AIIMS
The organs came from a brain-dead donor in Haryana and were rushed to Delhi thanks to help from NOTTO, state authorities, and police.
A team led by Prof VK Bansal and Prof Asuri Krishna handled the complex two-and-a-half-hour surgery.
Fun fact: This is only the third SPK transplant ever at AIIMS: India's very first was way back in 2004!