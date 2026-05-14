AIIMS Delhi completes 1st SPK transplant in nearly 2 decades

SPK transplants are a big deal for people with advanced diabetes, as they can free patients from constant insulin shots and dialysis. After the operation, the patient's blood sugar is almost normal and his kidneys are working well, with barely any need for insulin now.

Only 3rd SPK transplant at AIIMS

The organs came from a brain-dead donor in Haryana and were rushed to Delhi thanks to help from NOTTO, state authorities, and police.

A team led by Prof VK Bansal and Prof Asuri Krishna handled the complex two-and-a-half-hour surgery.

Fun fact: This is only the third SPK transplant ever at AIIMS: India's very first was way back in 2004!