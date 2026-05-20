AIOCD-led chemists across India shut shops, protest e-pharmacies and discounts
Chemists all over India shut their shops for a day, protesting how medicines are being sold online without much control.
They say e-pharmacies are offering big discounts and not always checking prescriptions, which could put people's health at risk.
The nationwide protest, led by the All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (Aiocd), included a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister seeking withdrawal of GSR 817(E) and GSR 220(E).
Local chemists say discounts hurt business
The AIOCD pointed out that small local chemists are losing business because of heavy online discounts.
They also reminded everyone that during COVID-19, it was these neighborhood chemists who kept medicines available when things got tough.
Emergency medicines stayed accessible during the strike, but chemists say their concerns about e-pharmacies have been ignored for too long.