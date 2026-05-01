Google's 'Sophie' is an AI agent trying to look human

Google has showcased a new artificial intelligence (AI) avatar, Sophie, in its Mountain View labs. The lifelike AI agent can see and talk to people in real time. It is part of the company's experimental "Beam video agents" project, which aims to revolutionize real-time communication with AI agents using Google Beam technology.

Tech innovation What is Google's Beam technology? Google's Beam technology is a groundbreaking teleconferencing hardware that creates an illusion of a 3D volumetric projection of the person you're talking to. The first product using this tech, the $25,000 HP Dimension, uses six cameras to create lifelike projections. These projections are not actual videos but AI-generated models that mimic real-life interactions in stunning glasses-free 3D.

AI features Features of Sophie Sophie can speak multiple languages, read texts from your phone or a book, and perform Google-like tasks such as pulling up maps or checking the weather. However, it still lacks some advanced features like 3D projection of users. The AI agent is designed to mimic human conversation but often comes off as robotic due to its delayed responses and repetitive gestures.

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Tech expansion Google Beam now supports group calls Along with the video agents, Google is also showcasing group calls on Beam for the first time. The feature, which was missing at launch, lets users join from their laptops or phones like a regular Google Meet. It comes with positional audio so that participants can easily identify who is speaking in a group call setting.

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