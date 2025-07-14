Air India crash: FAA, Boeing affirm fuel switch safety India Jul 14, 2025

The recent Air India Flight 171 crash, which took 260 lives, has put the spotlight on Boeing 787-8 jets and their fuel switch locks.

India's accident investigators think that these switches might have been accidentally flipped right after takeoff, leading to disaster.

While Indian authorities are worried, Boeing and US regulators insist the design is safe and see no reason for extra safety orders.