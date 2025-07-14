Air India crash: FAA, Boeing affirm fuel switch safety
The recent Air India Flight 171 crash, which took 260 lives, has put the spotlight on Boeing 787-8 jets and their fuel switch locks.
India's accident investigators think that these switches might have been accidentally flipped right after takeoff, leading to disaster.
While Indian authorities are worried, Boeing and US regulators insist the design is safe and see no reason for extra safety orders.
How the accident unfolded
Flight data shows both engines lost power just after takeoff when the fuel switches were set to 'CUTOFF' instead of 'RUN.'
Cockpit recordings captured pilot confusion as this happened.
A past FAA advisory had suggested airlines check these switch locks, but since it wasn't mandatory, Air India skipped it.
Now, pilots' groups are pushing for an independent investigation with pilot reps included to make sure nothing is overlooked.