Air India flight diverts to Jaipur after hijack alert
India
An Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi had to make an unplanned landing in Jaipur on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, after a hijack alert from Mumbai air traffic control.
Even though the pilots said everything was fine, the plane, carrying about 300 people, was diverted for safety checks.
No threats found after inspections
After thorough inspections of passengers and baggage, no threats were found and the flight was expected to continue its journey to Delhi shortly.
Authorities are now looking into how the false hijack signal happened, with experts saying it is tough to trigger by accident.
Air India has apologized for the hassle and is working closely with investigators.