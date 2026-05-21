Air India flight suffers tailstrike at Bengaluru airport while landing
What's the story
An Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru, AI2651, suffered a tailstrike while landing at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday. The airline said the aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew members disembarked without any issues. The airline has grounded the aircraft for a detailed inspection and an investigation will be conducted in accordance with standard procedures and relevant regulatory authorities.
Flight disruption
Preliminary investigations suggest wake turbulence
Preliminary investigations suggest that the tailstrike was caused by wake turbulence, an atmospheric disturbance behind an aircraft during takeoff. The pilot managed to execute a go-around maneuver and landed safely on the second attempt. In light of this incident, the return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi has been canceled. Air India said it is working on alternative arrangements for affected passengers and has assured them all necessary assistance through their ground teams in Bengaluru.
Safety assurance
Safety of passengers, crew our highest priority: Air India
An Air India spokesperson said, "Air India regrets the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority." "Our ground teams in Bengaluru are providing all necessary assistance," the airline said, adding the incident will be investigated in accordance with established procedures and coordination with regulatory authorities.