Air India flight suffers tailstrike at Bengaluru airport while landing 

Flight disruption

Preliminary investigations suggest wake turbulence

Preliminary investigations suggest that the tailstrike was caused by wake turbulence, an atmospheric disturbance behind an aircraft during takeoff. The pilot managed to execute a go-around maneuver and landed safely on the second attempt. In light of this incident, the return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi has been canceled. Air India said it is working on alternative arrangements for affected passengers and has assured them all necessary assistance through their ground teams in Bengaluru.