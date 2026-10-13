Air India suspends Riyadh flights until Oct 15 after attack
India
If you were planning to fly between India and Riyadh this week, here's a heads up: Air India has canceled all its flights to and from Riyadh until October 15.
This comes after Yemeni Houthi rebels targeted Riyadh airport, leading to major safety concerns and disruptions.
Indian carriers suspend Saudi flights
It's not just Air India: IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air have also suspended flights to Saudi cities like Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah for now.
Safety is the top priority as airlines wait for things to calm down.