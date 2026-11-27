Airport-style Surat bullet train station unveiled for May 2027 trial
The first sneak peek of the upcoming Surat bullet train station is here, and it's giving total airport vibes: think sleek glass railings, geometric ceilings, and comfy spaces for travelers.
This stylish new station is part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, with the 50-km Surat-Bilimora section planned for its first trial run in May 2027.
B-28 train passes major safety test
The Surat-Bilimora section aims to be ready by May 2027, with electrification already done and signaling work wrapping up soon.
The full Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route will open in phases: the Ahmedabad-Vapi section by late 2027, and the service is targeted to reach Thane by 2029.
The B-28 train set to debut on this route just passed a major safety test, marking a big step forward for India's first bullet train project.