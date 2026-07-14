Airports Authority of India plans mosque relocation near Kolkata airport
India
A historic mosque right next to Kolkata airport could soon be relocated.
The Airports Authority of India says the 170-year-old structure is blocking plans to extend a runway and, surprisingly, has become a hangout spot for jackals and birds, leading to flight disruptions and safety worries.
State government pauses prayers
The mosque's location near the secondary runway means it is not just about history; it is now a flight risk and a security concern, according to airport officials.
Prayers at the site have already been paused by the state government as construction ramps up.
Officials say they are working with engineers to move the mosque carefully while still honoring its heritage.