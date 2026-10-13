AISA president Neha Bora joins Delhi protests over SIR irregularities
Neha Bora, 29, is the national president of the All India Students's Association (AISA) and has become a key figure in Delhi's recent student protests.
She has joined protests calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign over alleged irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Originally from Khatima, Uttarakhand, Neha studied sociology at Hindu College (Delhi University) and is now working on her Ph.D. in Theater and Performance Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Neha Bora detained October 10
Her involvement in student politics grew during the CAA protests in 2019 and 2020 and has only grown since.
She was detained during protests in Delhi on October 10.
Known for her commitment to fairness, she once went on a 23-day hunger strike over exam issues and has spoken out against protests and a 23-day hunger strike, showing she is serious about transparency both on campus and beyond.