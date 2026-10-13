AISA president Neha Bora joins Delhi protests over SIR irregularities

Neha Bora, 29, is the national president of the All India Students's Association (AISA) and has become a key figure in Delhi's recent student protests.

She has joined protests calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign over alleged irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Originally from Khatima, Uttarakhand, Neha studied sociology at Hindu College (Delhi University) and is now working on her Ph.D. in Theater and Performance Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).