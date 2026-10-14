AISA sit-in at Ambedkar University protests 'Jai Bhim Comrade' screening
India
Things got heated at Ambedkar University Delhi on Tuesday as a sit-in by the All India Students's Association (AISA) hit day 16.
The group was protesting a planned screening of Jai Bhim Comrade, and says security removed their posters and physically confronted them.
Meanwhile, the university claims protesters were vandalizing property and university officials faced abusive behavior during the standoff.
AISA seeks barrier removal, administration resists
AISA is pushing for campus barriers to be taken down (what they call an "iron cage") to make access easier and improve safety, especially for women.
The administration says they've listened to students but can't compromise on campus safety or property.
As both sides hold firm, frustration around restrictions and protests just keeps building.