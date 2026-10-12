Ajit Doval calls Mohsen Rezaei after Strait of Hormuz attacks

India's national security adviser Ajit Doval had a phone call with Iran's top security official, Dr. Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to exchange views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest to the two countries.

This comes soon after the tanker episode in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian forces attacked three supertankers: one even caught fire after ignoring warnings.

Both sides seem keen on staying connected as things heat up in this important shipping route.