Ajit Doval calls Mohsen Rezaei after Strait of Hormuz attacks
India's national security adviser Ajit Doval had a phone call with Iran's top security official, Dr. Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to exchange views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest to the two countries.
This comes soon after the tanker episode in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian forces attacked three supertankers: one even caught fire after ignoring warnings.
Both sides seem keen on staying connected as things heat up in this important shipping route.
India searches 2 nationals near Oman
At the same time, India is searching for two nationals who disappeared after a drone strike hit the MT Petro Dolphin near Oman.
The incident has made an already tricky situation even more urgent, showing why countries need to work together to keep these waters safe.