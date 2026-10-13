Akal Takht criticizes DSGMC over police entry at Bangla Sahib
India
The Akal Takht, Sikhism's top authority, has criticized the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) for failing to prevent police entry into Gurdwara Bangla Sahib after a protest reportedly broke out inside.
The Akal Takht reminded everyone that protests and political activities aren't allowed in gurdwaras unless they fit with Sikh values.
Akal Takht urges no protest banners
They also pointed out that gurdwara managers should stop people from bringing in protest banners or placards, since this can disrupt the peaceful purpose of these spaces.
Phoolka, associated with the BJP, said the incident strayed from the gurdwara's main role: offering food and shelter.
Thankfully, volunteers and community members stepped in to calm things down.