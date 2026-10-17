Akal Takht finds Manwinder Singh Giaspura guilty of religious misconduct
India
The Akal Takht, Sikhism's highest authority, has found AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura guilty of religious misconduct after he made alleged objectionable remarks against Sikh figures and institutions.
Giaspura had earlier claimed he faced caste bias when denied entry to the Akal Takht secretariat premises on October 12, but this was linked to his previous actions.
AAP MLAs apologize, deny caste discrimination
In response, several AAP legislators visited the Akal Takht to apologize and made it clear that Giaspura's comments were his own, not the party's view. They also rejected claims of caste discrimination.
This is not the first time politics and religion have clashed here. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was previously reprimanded by the Akal Takht, too.