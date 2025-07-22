Next Article
Akasa Air checks fuel control switches on Boeing 737s
Akasa Air just finished inspecting the fuel control switches on its Boeing 737 MAX planes—no problems found.
These checks were ordered by India's aviation regulator (DGCA) after a tragic Air India crash last month that killed 260 people, including 19 on the ground, with early reports from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) blaming switched-off fuel controls for the disaster.
Checks were mandatory after the tragic Air India crash
After the crash, all Indian airlines flying Boeing 737s and 787s had to double-check these crucial switches.
Akasa Air, along with Air India and Air India Express, reported everything's working as it should.
With over 150 Boeing jets flying in India, these inspections are part of a bigger push to keep air travel safe for everyone.