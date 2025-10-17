Akkai Padmashali becomes 1st trans person on SC committee
Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali from Karnataka has just become the first trans person from her state to join a Supreme Court committee focused on creating equal opportunity policies for the transgender community.
Announced on Friday, this move aims to address gaps in enforcing key rulings like the 2014 judgment that officially recognized transgender people as a "third gender."
Activist wants more voices, especially transmen and intersex folks
Padmashali is joining forces with other well-known activists and says she wants even more voices—especially transmen and intersex folks—at the table.
She plans to hold community discussions and sees this role as a way to push forward Dr. Ambedkar's vision of equality.
"This committee is a big opportunity, and it will set the base tone for the movement in the future and the next level of activism," she shared, hoping this step will spark real progress for transgender rights across India.