'Self-reliant India gives befitting response through Operation Sindoor': PM Modi India Oct 17, 2025

At the NDTV World Summit 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about India's tougher stance on terrorism.

He shared, "Now, the self-reliant India does not stay silent. It gives a befitting response through surgical strikes, airstrikes, and Operation Sindoor."

His comments come weeks after heightened tensions with Pakistan following India's cross-border military operation.

On May 7, Indian forces executed coordinated strikes targeting multiple terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province.