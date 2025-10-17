'Self-reliant India gives befitting response through Operation Sindoor': PM Modi
At the NDTV World Summit 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about India's tougher stance on terrorism.
He shared, "Now, the self-reliant India does not stay silent. It gives a befitting response through surgical strikes, airstrikes, and Operation Sindoor."
His comments come weeks after heightened tensions with Pakistan following India's cross-border military operation.
On May 7, Indian forces executed coordinated strikes targeting multiple terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province.
Pakistan attack, India's airstrikes
This all started with the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people lost their lives. The Resistance Front—a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot—claimed responsibility.
In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, carrying out precise airstrikes on nine terror sites using Rafale and other fighter jets.
A new standard for India
Operation Sindoor marked a shift in strategy: Indian forces struck deep inside Pakistan at major terror hubs like Bahawalpur and Muridke—not for territory or regime change but to set a new standard for responding to cross-border attacks.
Back-and-forth escalation followed
India quickly released strike footage as proof of success.
Pakistan acknowledged casualties, which led to four days of back-and-forth escalation—including drone and missile attacks that were intercepted by India's air defense system.