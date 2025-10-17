Next Article
Delhi-Gurugram stretch sees 20-km-long traffic jam ahead of Diwali
India
On Friday evening, Delhi and its neighboring areas ground to a halt as Diwali shopping crowds hit the roads.
Usual 12-13km drives stretched past an hour, with bumper-to-bumper traffic including Sikandra Road and the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.
Markets like Chandni Chowk and Lajpat Nagar were packed, making things even slower.
Traffic staff leaves canceled
The gridlock got so intense that Delhi Police canceled all traffic staff leaves and sent extra officers and bike patrols to major hotspots.
Special Commissioner Ajay Chaudhary said these steps are to keep things moving during the festive rush.
If you're heading out, it's smart to check traffic updates or take public transport—you'll save time (and stress).