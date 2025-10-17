Kuwait crisis: India switches evacuation plan; Dubai now part of route India Oct 17, 2025

India is stepping up efforts to get its citizens out of Kuwait, as the Gulf crisis continues.

The government has switched up its plan: two ships, M.V. Akbar and M.V. Tipu Sultan, are now ferrying evacuees from Iraq's Umm Qasr port to Dubai.

From there, Air India is flying people back to Bombay, instead of the earlier direct routes to Kochi and Bombay.