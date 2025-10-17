Next Article
Northeast monsoon to bring rain, cool weather to Bengaluru
India
Bengaluru is in for a stretch of cloudy skies and light to moderate rain through October 22, as the northeast monsoon settles in.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert, marking the shift from the southwest monsoon and signaling cooler, wetter days ahead.
Daytime highs around 28degC, nights dipping to 19-21degC
Expect daytime highs around 28°C and nights dipping to 19-21°C, with humidity hovering between 65% and 75%.
The rain could mean occasional travel delays or changes to outdoor plans—pretty typical for October here—so it's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy.