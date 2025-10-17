No evidence against men shot at by police in encounter
Two men, Deva (22) and Sonu alias Omveer (30), who were arrested by Hathras police last week for an alleged robbery and attempt to murder, have now been released after the police stated there wasn't enough evidence.
While police initially claimed the pair were caught in a shootout on October 10, their families insist they were actually picked up from home and wrongly accused.
Police teams probing encounter, suspended officers' actions
After public protests and serious questions about how the arrests happened, two officers—Station House Officer Mamta Singh and Inspector Mukesh Kumar—were suspended for negligence.
The cases have been officially closed for now, but police say they'll reopen them if new evidence comes up.
Meanwhile, separate teams are looking into both the so-called encounter and the actions of the suspended officers.
The families of Deva and Omveer are still demanding justice, saying their sons had nothing to do with any crime.