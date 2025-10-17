Next Article
Northeast monsoon hits: IMD forecasts heavy rain in Kerala, TN
India
Heads up, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry: the Northeast Monsoon is here, bringing a week of heavy rain through October 21.
IMD has flagged orange and yellow alerts for several Kerala districts, and Tamil Nadu is forecast to see intense downpours.
A cyclonic circulation near the Kerala-Karnataka coast could make things even wetter in the coming days.
Fishermen warned to stay off sea
This rain isn't just about wet roads—Kerala relies on the monsoon for water, farming, and power. But too much rain can mean local flooding and travel headaches.
IMD has also told fishermen to stay off the sea along Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts until October 21 because of rough waves and storms.
Stay alert and check updates if you're in these areas!