NewsBytes Explainer: Significance of Kashmir's 1st-ever freight train
India
This week, Kashmir welcomed its very first freight train carrying industrial salt all the way from Gujarat—thanks to the newly finished Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL).
The 21-wagon train rolled in with 1,350 tons of salt, marking a new chapter in how goods move into the Valley.
Why is this important?
For local businesses—like tanning, soap-making, and brick kilns—this means a steady, affordable supply of an essential ingredient, no matter the weather.
Plus, it's a sign that Kashmir is now more connected to the rest of India.
As railway official Uchit Singhal put it, this is set to boost trade between Gujarat and J&K.