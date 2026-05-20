All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists call nationwide shutdown India May 20, 2026

Medical stores across India were called to shut down today by the All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists, protesting the rise of online pharmacies.

In Karnataka, things were a bit divided: about 26,000 shops linked to major associations closed their doors, while others stayed open but wore black badges to show they're still on board with the cause.