Allahabad HC orders immediate release of Noida detainee Deepak
The Allahabad High Court just ordered the immediate release of Deepak, if he was not required in any other case, who was picked up by Noida Police before they even formally arrested him, definitely not how it is supposed to work.
The judges called out the officers involved for not knowing legal procedures under the BNSS and said this kind of slip-up is not okay.
HC orders up DGP training modules
The court was not impressed with the state's excuse that the situation was tense and a crowd was present, prompting the police to act in good faith to prevent an escalation, reminding everyone that constitutional rights under Article 22(1) matter.
They have now told the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to prepare better training modules to sensitize officers to civil liberties and the procedures to be followed before an arrest or detention, and directed that its observations expressing displeasure against ACP Kamlesh Kant and investigating officer Anuj Kumar be entered in their respective service books.