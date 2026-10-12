Allahabad High Court asks Law Commission to rethink POCSO application
The Allahabad High Court has asked the Law Commission to rethink how the POCSO Act is applied in cases involving minor couples.
The court feels that strictly following the law in these cases can sometimes be unfair, especially in certain factual situations where strict application could advance injustice rather than justice.
This comes after a case where the man had eloped with the girl and a POCSO case was later lodged against him.
Court suggests community service and education
The court pointed out that the girl here hadn't studied past class five: it suggested judges should be able to give alternative punishments like community service instead of harsh sentences, especially where lack of knowledge is clear.
The court also stressed helping minors stay in school and learn job skills so they can build better futures, saying breaking up families over legal technicalities isn't always right.