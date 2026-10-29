Allahabad High Court cites Manusmriti, says husbands must maintain family

The Allahabad High Court just reminded everyone that supporting your spouse and kids isn't just a tradition: it's a legal responsibility.

In a recent case, the court even cited/referred to a verse from Manusmriti to highlight that if a wife, minor children, or parents can't provide for themselves, it's on the husband to step up.

This came after Pinki Verma filed a criminal revision in the Allahabad High Court seeking enhancement of maintenance awarded by a family court in Kanpur Nagar.