Allahabad High Court cites Manusmriti, says husbands must maintain family
The Allahabad High Court just reminded everyone that supporting your spouse and kids isn't just a tradition: it's a legal responsibility.
In a recent case, the court even cited/referred to a verse from Manusmriti to highlight that if a wife, minor children, or parents can't provide for themselves, it's on the husband to step up.
This came after Pinki Verma filed a criminal revision in the Allahabad High Court seeking enhancement of maintenance awarded by a family court in Kanpur Nagar.
Court orders 25% salary to wife
Building on a 2022 Supreme Court judgment, the court stressed that maintenance is key so wives don't end up in tough situations.
The bank was told to deduct 25% of the husband's gross salary, excluding income-tax deductions, and send it straight to his wife's account.
He agreed to this setup.