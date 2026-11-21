Allahabad High Court questions Uttar Pradesh's use of 'stillborn' law
The Allahabad High Court has put the Uttar Pradesh government on the spot for using its old anti-gangster law, even though the Supreme Court called it "stillborn" in August 2026.
This all started after Brijesh Kumar (aka Banty Verma) challenged an FIR filed against him under this outdated act.
Allahabad HC orders Home ACS affidavit
The court wants answers: the additional chief secretary (Home) now has a personal affidavit within three weeks to explain why they used a defunct law, what action they'll take against those responsible, and how they'll make sure Supreme Court orders are followed from now on.
The next hearing is set for December 15.