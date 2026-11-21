Wellington Test: India take 118-run lead against New Zealand
What's the story
Scintillating knocks from KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant powered India on Day 3 of the 1st Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington. While Rahul scripted history with his 13th Test century, Shubman Gill was dismissed on 98. India finished on 486/4 (125 overs), leading by 118 runs. NZ earlier racked up 368.
Knock
Rahul reaches defiant ton; Padikkal, Gill shine
India started Day 3 on 159/1 (39 overs). While India were eyeing the 300-run mark, Rahul reached his ton off 207 balls just after lunch.
Meanwhile, Padikkal once again proved his mettle at No. 3. The partnership was extended to 165 runs before Kyle Jamieson knocked over Padikkal.
Rahul then added another 91-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill. In the final session, Nathan Smith dismissed Rahul, who scored a resounding 136 off 290 balls (9 fours and 2 sixes).
Milestones
Rahul joins these players
Rahul raced to his 13th Test century. He also has 21 half-centuries.
According to Cricbuzz, Rahul equaled Murali Vijay in terms of Test centuries as an opener for India (12). They are only behind Sunil Gavaskar (33) and Virender Sehwag (22).
Rahul also became the fourth Indian opener with a Test century in New Zealand, joining Gautam Gambhir, Gavaskar, and Shikhar Dhawan.
Information
Rahul joins these names
Rahul joined Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara, and Virat Kohli as Asian batters with Test tons in all four SENA countries. According to Cricbuzz, Anwar and KL Rahul are the only players to do so as openers.