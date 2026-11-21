India started Day 3 on 159/1 (39 overs). While India were eyeing the 300-run mark, Rahul reached his ton off 207 balls just after lunch.

Meanwhile, Padikkal once again proved his mettle at No. 3. The partnership was extended to 165 runs before Kyle Jamieson knocked over Padikkal.

Rahul then added another 91-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill. In the final session, Nathan Smith dismissed Rahul, who scored a resounding 136 off 290 balls (9 fours and 2 sixes).