Allahabad High Court rules personal laws cannot permit child marriage
India
Big update from the Allahabad High Court: child marriage is banned for everyone in India, no matter what religion you follow.
The court made it clear: no personal law, including Sharia, can override national laws that protect children.
So, the legal marriage age stays at 18 for women and 21 for men across all communities.
Ruling followed police stopping up wedding
This decision came after police in Uttar Pradesh stopped a 16-year-old Muslim girl's wedding and faced pushback.
Some argued religious law allowed it, but the court said protecting children comes first.
They called child marriage a violation of law and confirmed such marriages are invalid from the start.
The message? Laws against child marriage apply to everyone: no exceptions.