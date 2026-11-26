Paneer made with laundry whitener? What UP raid exposed
What's the story
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have busted an alleged paneer adulteration unit in Raebareli. The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) raided the facility on Monday night, finding materials including Ranipal optical whitener, refined palmolein oil, citric acid and caustic soda. These substances were reportedly used to manufacture paneer under unhygienic conditions. An FIR has been filed against the owner Dhirendra Paswan and six workers under Sections 264 and 265 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Health hazards
Health risks of consuming adulterated paneer
"We have collected samples of all the chemicals used in making adulterated paneer, besides samples of milk and paneer. Around 1,500 liters of milk and over three quintals of paneer were destroyed," Vineet Kumar Pandey, assistant commissioner, FSDA, told TOI.
He said with the wedding season, demands for paneer increase, creating opportunities for such units to make money by supplying adulterated products.
Health concerns
Samples will undergo laboratory testing
He warned that non-food-grade optical whiteners can cause gastrointestinal issues like irritation, nausea and vomiting. Caustic soda can lead to severe burns if consumed in high concentrations.
Even permitted ingredients such as citric acid and palmolein could be considered adulteration when used to imitate genuine dairy products.
Samples collected during the raid will undergo laboratory testing for further analysis of the adulteration extent.
Previous incident
Interception of suspicious paneer consignment in Mathura
Earlier this month, the FSDA Department in Mathura had intercepted 2,500kg of suspicious paneer from Rajasthan. The consignment was destroyed and samples were sent for testing.
Assistant Commissioner (Food) Jatin Kumar Singh noted that substandard food items like khoya and paneer were being brought into Mathura from neighboring states during high-demand seasons such as Diwali.