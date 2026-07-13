Amarnath pilgrims' bus crashes on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, 18 injured
India
A bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims crashed into a car and another bus on the busy Jammu-Srinagar National Highway early Monday, leaving 18 people injured near Ramban.
Thankfully, everyone got quick medical help and most injuries were minor.
Brake failure allegedly caused chain collision
The accident kicked off when one of the busses allegedly had a brake failure, causing a chain collision.
All those hurt, mostly pilgrims, were treated at District Hospital Ramban and discharged after first aid.
This comes as thousands more set out for the Amarnath Yatra, highlighting how challenging travel on this highway can be during pilgrimage season.