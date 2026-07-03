Amarnath Yatra 2026 flagged off from Baltal and Nunwan camps
The Amarnath Yatra is back for 2026, and the first batch of pilgrims has just started their journey from Baltal and Nunwan base camps in Jammu and Kashmir.
Deputy Commissioner Jatin Kishore, along with other senior officials, flagged off the group, marking the official start of this annual trek to the famous Amarnath cave shrine.
Amarnath Yatra introduces RFID and registration
To keep things smooth and safe, authorities have rolled out RFID checks, boosted security, set up medical help stations, and improved logistics along both main routes.
Advance registration is now a must, with only limited walk-ins allowed, so only those who booked ahead get to go on their assigned dates.
Officials have promised that all registered devotees will be accommodated as per capacity to make sure everyone has a safe experience.