Amarnath Yatra 2026 flagged off from Baltal and Nunwan camps

Amarnath Yatra introduces RFID and registration

To keep things smooth and safe, authorities have rolled out RFID checks, boosted security, set up medical help stations, and improved logistics along both main routes.

Advance registration is now a must, with only limited walk-ins allowed, so only those who booked ahead get to go on their assigned dates.

Officials have promised that all registered devotees will be accommodated as per capacity to make sure everyone has a safe experience.