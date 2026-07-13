Amarnath Yatra sees 7,754 pilgrims leave Jammu under heavy security

Pilgrims travel in over 300 vehicles

This group included men, women, sadhus, and sadhvis (Hindu ascetics), children, and a few transgender pilgrims, all traveling in more than 300 vehicles.

Some left as early as 3:30am for Baltal, while others took off at 4:05am for Pahalgam.

The camp buzzed with chants like Bam Bam Bhole, and most travelers seemed happy with the arrangements, though officials did flag concerns over some unregistered participants during this busy time.