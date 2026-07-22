Ambedkarite activists in Jalna protest SC sub-categorization and submit demands
On Tuesday, thousands from Ambedkarite groups gathered in Jalna, Maharashtra, to protest the state's idea of dividing Scheduled Castes (SCs) into subcategories for reservations.
The march started with tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and ended at the district collector's office, where they handed over a list of demands.
Ambedkar warns SC split, Fadnavis reviews
Dalit leader Anandraj Ambedkar criticized the move, saying it could split SC unity and warned it might backfire on the government politically.
He also pointed out that while the Supreme Court allows sub-categorization, it doesn't actually require it.
On the government side, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured everyone that no final call has been made yet: any decision will only come after detailed talks and solid data as per Supreme Court rules.