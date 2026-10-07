Due to 'unavoidable reasons': CEC Gyanesh Kumar postpones another visit 

The Congress has warned that the protests against Kumar was just the start.

The warning came after opposition MPs were released from New Police Lines in Kingsway Camp.

"The words being spoken today are going to cost them dearly," Khera said, adding that those in power should "mend their ways right now."

The AAP has also announced its participation in the protests.

They will join Congress and others in a demonstration outside the Delhi CEO's office at 1:00pm on Wednesday.