Due to 'unavoidable reasons': CEC Gyanesh Kumar postpones another visit
What's the story
The two-day visit of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and senior Election Commission officials to Chhattisgarh has been postponed due to "unavoidable reasons." The visit was scheduled for October 7 and 8. "The revised date of the visit will be communicated separately once it is received from the Commission," the Chief Electoral Officer in Chhattisgarh said. During his visit, Kumar was supposed to visit several tourist spots, including the Danteshwari Mata Temple in Dantewada and Chitrakote Waterfall in Bastar.
Protest escalation
Protest against Kumar over 'vote chori' allegations
The postponement comes after a major opposition protest in Delhi, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The protest was against allegations of "vote chori" or vote theft related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Opposition leaders have demanded Kumar's resignation over these allegations.
The day-long protest saw the detention of several opposition leaders, including Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others, on Tuesday night. They were later released.
Detention details
CEC Kumar puts off UP, Himachal, Uttarakhand visits
Last week, Kumar had postponed his scheduled visits to Uttar Pradesh to attend electoral literacy club (ELC) conferences, with officials describing the rescheduling as a routine exercise.
He was to attend regional conferences of electoral literacy clubs in Meerut and Varanasi.
"There have been many occasions when the ELC conferences had been postponed/dates changed earlier also such as Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Uttarakhand. Moreover, the decision to postpone these two particular conferences was taken on September 21," the ECI had said.
Protest expansion
AAP to join protests
The Congress has warned that the protests against Kumar was just the start.
The warning came after opposition MPs were released from New Police Lines in Kingsway Camp.
"The words being spoken today are going to cost them dearly," Khera said, adding that those in power should "mend their ways right now."
The AAP has also announced its participation in the protests.
They will join Congress and others in a demonstration outside the Delhi CEO's office at 1:00pm on Wednesday.