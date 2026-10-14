Amit Shah and Sudhan Gurung discuss border security, flood assistance
India
India's Home Minister Amit Shah and Nepal's Home Minister Sudhan Gurung met in Delhi during the first-ever BIMSTEC home ministers' meeting.
Their chat focused on tightening border security and tackling cross-border crime.
Gurung also thanked India for stepping up to help after the recent floods in Kathmandu.
BIMSTEC plans disaster center in Gujarat
The BIMSTEC group, made up of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, agreed to work more closely on big issues like terrorism, human trafficking, cybercrime, and disaster management.
India will share its skills in police training and counterterrorism with other members.
There are also new plans for fighting drug trafficking and a disaster management center coming up in Gujarat.