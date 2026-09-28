Amit Shah announces Shahzad Bhatti bust, 350 arrested, UAPA designated
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just announced a big bust of the Shahzad Bhatti network, which is accused of smuggling weapons, explosives, and drugs across borders.
In a coordinated operation across 15 states, 350 people were arrested and over 100 cases filed.
The group has now been officially labeled a terrorist organization under the UAPA.
Amit Shah launches extradition portal
Shah shared this update at Delhi's PRAHAAR - Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy event, where he emphasized India's zero tolerance approach to terrorism and called for tighter teamwork between agencies.
He also highlighted that India brought back 288 fugitives from 36 countries since 2019, and launched a new Extradition Portal to help bring back more fugitives quickly.