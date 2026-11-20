Amit Shah calls Lateef Bhat killing a 35-year Kashmir milestone
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the killing of Lateef Bhat, the last known local terrorist in Kashmir, a milestone.
This marks a big moment, closing a chapter on 35 years of local militancy in the region.
Amit Shah urges proactive counterterror approach
Speaking at an antiterrorism conference, Shah urged agencies to act before threats turn into attacks, saying, "India must make a pro-active, offensive approach the cornerstone of its counter-terror policy, focusing on tracking and arresting terrorists before they can execute attacks."
He pointed out recent successful joint operations and stressed better teamwork between central and state forces, stronger borders, smarter intelligence sharing, and boosting cyber skills for antiterror squads.