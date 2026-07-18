Amit Shah inspects Siliguri border outpost smart upgrades during visit
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stopped by the Jhumagachh Border Outpost in Siliguri, West Bengal, as part of his three-day state visit.
He got a firsthand look at smart security upgrades, like high-tech fences and alert systems, designed to catch intruders and keep the border safe.
Amit Shah launches ₹77.06 cr projects
Shah called these upgrades a big step for "Smart Borders," aiming to stop illegal crossings.
He also kicked off projects worth ₹77.06 crore, including building new fences.
In meetings with top officials, he discussed making the Siliguri corridor more secure, a zone that's seen issues in the past.