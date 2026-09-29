Amit Shah launches PRAHAAR anti-terror plan on 7 pillars
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just introduced PRAHAAR, a fresh anti-terror plan built around seven pillars: from prevention and quick response to human rights and bouncing back stronger.
The idea is to get everyone involved, not just central agencies.
Top police officials from across India were at the launch in Delhi.
Amit Shah urges police, credits teamwork
Shah urged local police to step up and act on PRAHAAR's principles without waiting for orders, saying fighting terrorism is everyone's job.
He also highlighted recent wins like bringing back 288 fugitive criminals to India from 36 countries and busting more than 40 modules of the Shahzad Bhatti network involved in cross-border smuggling of weapons, explosives and narcotics, crediting strong teamwork between agencies for these successes.